Saroj Khan breathed her last on the morning of July 3. Bollywood's ace choreographer suffered a cardiac arrest while she was admitted in the ICU of Guru Nanak hospital in Bandra. Her death has certainly shattered the already grieving industry but there's one actress whose pain is stronger than the rest. Yes, we are talking about Madhuri Dixit, Saroj Khan's favourite dance student. The Pukar actress shared an amazing rapport with the choreographer and their last collaboration happened in Karan Johar's 2019 release, Kalank. Saroj Khan Passes Away at 71: Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Tabaah Ho Gaye – Superhit Songs Choreographed by the Only Masterji of Bollywood.

Madhuri took to her Twitter account to offer her condolences to Saroj Khan's family while sharing how devastated she is with the choreographer's tragic demise. "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.My sincere condolences to the family.#RIPSarojji," she tweeted while reacting to her death. Saroj Khan Dies At 71: When The Choreographer Played Irrfan Khan's Mother in Naseeruddin Shah's Directorial Debut.

Check Out Her Tweet

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan was immensely fond of Madhuri Dixit and revealed she doesn't see Madhuri in any of the new actresses. While she admired Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone but their styles were so different and no one could match Dixit's hard work and determination according to her.

Saroj Khan's funeral took place at 7 in the morning in Malwani, Malad with only her close family members in attendance and her prayer meet is organised after three days. She was a legend in herself and we pray for her beautiful soul to rest in peace.

