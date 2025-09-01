Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji finally decided to celebrate their National Award win, but in their unique Rahul and Tina style. SRK, who is also rooting for his son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of himself performing a romantic dance with Rani to the Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri song from the forthcoming web series. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji Crash the Internet With Romantic Dance on ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Song ‘Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri’ As They Celebrate Their National Award Win (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Video With Rani Mukerji on Instagram – See Post

SRK Calls Rani Mukerji ‘A Queen’

"National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always," King Khan captioned the video. One of the most adored couples of the 90s turned back the clock with their electrifying chemistry on screen. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Release Date, Preview, When and Where To Watch Aryan Khan’s Debut Web Series Online! (Watch Video)

Fans React to SRK and Rani Mukerji Reunion

Pointing out the cast on SRK's hand, one of the Instagram users wrote: "One of the "bro can romance with one hand too". Another one shared, "I think SRK best memories Rahul tina and anjali correcter play." A comment read, "Rahul aur tinaaaaaa in parallel universe." One of the cybertizens penned, "damnnnn…damnnn definitely did not expect this reunion."

SRK Wins First National Award for ‘Jawan’

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Rani have delivered several blockbuster hits together, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paheli, among others. After spending more than three decades in Bollywood, King Khan finally won his first National Award for 'Best Actor' for his performance in Atlee's Jawan (2023). He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who bagged the award for his performance in 12th Fail. What Are the Three Stars in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Title? Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meaning of Aryan Khan's Netflix Web Series Name (Watch Video)

Watch the Music Video of ‘Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri’ Song:

SRK and Rani Mukerji Win National Awards

On the other hand, Rani was given the National Award for 'Best Actress' for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). Meanwhile, expressing his gratitude for receiving his primary National Award, Shah Rukh posted a video on social media saying, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing."

