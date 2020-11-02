Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is often called as the King of Romance and Baadshah of Bollywood celebrates his 55th birthday on November 2, 2020. This year, due to COVID-19, fans of SRK were unable to see the glimpse of the actor, but that has not stopped them from doing a good deed on SRK's birthday. Not only fans but many of Shah Rukh's pals from the fraternity also wished him on social media and now joining the league, it's Aamir khan who has wished SRK. The PK actor posted quite a long note for his dear friend. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Everyone from the Bottom of his Heart for all the Birthday Wishes, is Overwhelmed With all the Love He Has Received (Watch Video).

Aamir in his birthday message for Shah Rukh Khan wished the latter good health. Aamir also expressed that may Shah Rukh forever inspire millions of people, including Aamir himself. "May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included ! Lots of love." he wrote. Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Babu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao Wish The Superstar Happiness And Love.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Many many happy returns of the day Shah 🤗 May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included ! Lots of love. a.@iamsrk — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 2, 2020

Although SRK and Aamir have not worked together in any films, they are good friends. Just like how it is a ritual of fans to gather outside Mannat on Shah's birthday, the same way, even Aamir never forgets to wish SRK on his born day. Meanwhile, on the work front, after Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has not announced his next, but speculations are that he might play a double role in Atlee's next. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).