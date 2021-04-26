Veteran actor Shekhar Suman on Sunday suggested netizens to take good care of themselves saying the safety of every single person is important amid a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. "No one is safe until everyone is safe," Shekhar Suman tweeted on Sunday. Suman's tweet comes at a time when India has reported more than three lakh Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day. Shekhar Suman Angry With Bollywood Stars Who Condemned France Killings; Calls Them ‘Namakool Pseudo’ - Here's Why.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, the veteran actor suggested that it is important to stay bonded and spread love in these tough times. "Now I've made it a daily routine to get up and pray for ev one's well -being. Its imp that in these tough time we stay bonded together and spread as much love as we can. God has put us thru this test of fire and we all must emerge as better human beings," he wrote. Shekhar Suman Shares Still of Irrfan Khan’s Grave, Says ‘Can the Industry Wake Up and at Least Get This Place Done in White Marble with a Loving Epitaph?’

Check Out Shekhar Suman's Tweet Below:

No one is safe until everyone is safe. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) April 25, 2021

Check Another Tweet By Him:

Now I've made it a daily routine to get up and pray for ev one's well -being.Its imp that in these tough time we stay bonded together and spread as much love as we can.God has put us thru this test of fire and we all must emerge as better human beings. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) April 24, 2021

"We are living in very scary times. Covid19 has become unsparingly lethal. So many ppl dying every day. Please guys be very careful and don't neglect the govt guidelines. We don't know wat is going to happen to whom n when. Be safe," Suman had tweeted earlier this week.

