Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's darling daughter, Shweta Bachchan celebrates her birthday on March 17. While Abhishek Bachchan decided to pursue a career in acting, she chose to stay away from the glamour world. However, that doesn't mean that Shweta is completely unaware of the B-town scenario. She's in fact, best of friends with popular celebrities like Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif. While Shweta's decision to stay away from the limelight was her own, there are reports that her son, Agastya Nanda might venture into Bollywood very soon. Koffee With Karan 6: Shweta Bachchan Nanda Reveals Why She Does Not Want Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Enter The Industry!

It won't be wrong to say that Shweta's world revolves around her two kids. She has an elder daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda and a son, Agastya. While he isn't much on the social media scenario, Navya is already a popular name and enjoys tons of followers. Just like her mother, Navya too doesn't want to enter Bollywood and wants to pursue a completely different career. Shweta's Instagram account is filled with pictures with her doting kids and they are too adorable to put in words. Want to see a few of them? Let's get going. Abhishek Bachchan Shares Adorable Childhood Photo to Wish 'Big Sis' Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Her Birthday (View Post).

She Does Look like Her Mom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Mommy's Darling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

With the Apple(s) of Her Eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

A Few Candids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Fam Jam They Say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

With Her Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Frame It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

While the world wasn't really aware of who Shweta Bachchan is in real life, her appearance on Koffee with Karan did make her a household name. She came in with her actor brother, Abhishek Bachchan and together, they were a riot. Well, if you haven't seen that episode yet, it's available on Disney+ Hotstar currently. Go ahead and watch it while we continue to scroll through her Instagram account.

