The teaser of the highly anticipated first song "Zohra Jabeen" from the upcoming movie Sikandar has officially dropped, and it promises to be an electrifying, high-energy treat this Eid. This vibrant, foot-tapping dance number is set to steal the show, featuring the dynamic duo Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, whose sizzling on-screen chemistry is sure to set the dance floor on fire! Salman Khan’s Action-Packed ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens.

For the first time ever, Salman and Rashmika share the screen in this festive anthem, composed by the talented Pritam. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is raising the bar with every asset coming out. The teaser offers a sneak peek into their undeniable connection, with the duo’s lighting up every frame.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Zohra Jabeen’:

The song is choreographed by Farah Khan, which takes this high-energy number to the next level. With Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi’s lively vocals paired with Sameer and Danish Sabri’s catchy lyrics, "Zohra Jabeen" is sure to become an absolute chartbuster.

From dazzling costumes to smooth, lively choreography, the teaser is packed with everything needed to make this track a worldwide sensation. This isn’t just any dance number; it’s the perfect fusion of celebration, rhythm, and energy—making it the ideal soundtrack for the festive season ahead. If the teaser is anything to go by, "Zohra Jabeen" will undoubtedly be the must-play anthem of this Eid. ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Highlights Salman Khan’s Popularity Even Among His Enemies in Teaser (Watch Video).

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar continues to build anticipation, Stay tuned for the release of Zohra Jabeen and prepare to witness the magic unfold!