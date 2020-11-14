Sonam Kapoor has never refrained from sharing her opinions with the media from time to time. She never fears what others would say and has boldly talked about things that she finds are wrong according to her. She was one of the many actors who supported Rhea Chakroborty during her media trail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and has once again spoken about the same calling the trail traumatising. Sonam Kapoor Asks People Not to Vote for Conservatives As It Will Lead to the World’s Demise, Chaos Erupts on Twitter.

Sonam, who featured on the cover of a leading entertainment magazine, talked about Rhea's media trailer at length. She said, "I wasn’t in the line of fire but it has been traumatising to see what my colleagues have been through, and the witch-hunt that has taken place. I feel scared...women are such soft targets."

She further added, "Nobody has ever spoken about a man in the way women are being spoken about right now It's almost like we have gone back several decades...where, if you are a woman in the film or fashion industry, you are not thought of as an artist or a creative person. Instead, your moral character is questioned."

She also said that it is very nauseating and sick how male director are made into ‘heroes’ and women are made to look like witches when it comes to the industry. She said, “We are artists. What is the difference between us and a male actor or director? They are made into ‘heroes’ and women are made into conniving witches! It makes me nauseous and sick. And it’s even stranger that some women are pushing this narrative forward... There is a lot of unlearning that needs to happen.”

After Sushant’s death, a lot of hate was directed towards the film families and star kids. Sonam was one of the main targets who received death threats and blackmails from Instagram users after her comment on the arrest of Rhea. She revealed that had switched off the comment section on her and her parents' Instagram account to keep herself and her family's peace of mind.

