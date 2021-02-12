Sooryavanshi is apparently releasing on April 2 at single screen theatres and non-national multiplexes. As per Bollywood Hungama's report, this is done to focus on the the movie's core audiences. Yet another report suggests Sooryavanshi could be a direct to digital release on Netflix. There's a lot of ambiguity surrounding the film's release. So we spoke to our Trade Expert and Film Producer Girish Johar to throw some light on what's plaguing the decison of Sooryavanshi's release. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Actioner Heading for a Direct OTT Release on Netflix?

Speaking to LatestLY, Johar explains that there are a few grey areas which still needs to be figured out. "Producers are waiting for state governments to announce 100% occupancy. The Centre has allowed it but many states are yet to do the same. The key Hindi-speaking belts are Rajasthan, UP, MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and others. Most of them are yet to announce it and so, without these markets a theatrical release is risky. So producers are waiting for that because one can't keep announcing release dates." He also believes an announcement can be expected from the state governments soon enough.

Johar also explains that the investment clock on Sooryavanshi is already ticking and the producer can no longer wait further. They already did so last year. "It is an expensive film. One needs to recover and it hasn't been monetised yet. They aren't even sure how audiences would react which hasn't been welcoming lately barring the south. The key Hindi markets have not been tested yet. For the risk that they are taking, they would want a higher percentage of recovery which the exhibitors are not favouring to give. There has been a discussion of a higher share of revenues and all that stuff. Exhibitors are also confused and perplexed as they also haven't seen much revenue in the past year," Johar informs.

It is said that the producers and the exhibitors are working on various models and combos to arrive at an amicable deal. Higher revenue terms, shortening the OTT window are a few of them. As for Sooryavanshi release on Netflix exclusively, Johar says that t depends on the investments. "Big films have big investments. If the OTT is covering up all the investments, the producer won't let the opportunity go. They have waited for it for a year. It all depends on risk-taking capability. If they delay it further, the audience might lose interest in it," Johar opines. Mrunal Jain Says Sooryavanshi Delay Has Affected Him, Reveals ‘I Was Hoping That My Ability As An Actor Would Be Noticed In The Industry’

A source reveals that the makers are trying to form a way to get a good recovery from OTT as well. "So instead of an eight-week window, they are debating over a four-week window. Theatres also need money so a release there can also be worked out. But theatres don't want the window to be any lesser than eight weeks. They must have a kept a few cut-out dates. What happens with Sooryavanshi will determine the fate of other big banner movies as well," the source informs.

Sooryavanshi is the next installment in Rohit Shettys cop universe, already populated by Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and will have cameos by the Ajay and Ranveer. The movie is a co-production of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Reliance Entertainment.

