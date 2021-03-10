Superstar Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana has shared a gorgeous mirror selfie on Instagram stories in an all-white ensemble. In the image, Suhana is seen wearing an off-white blouse. She completed her look with dewy make-up, red lips, and chunky hoop earring, with her hair tied back. Suhana Khan Is Grating Some Cheese and She Makes It Look Super Hot! (See Pic)

Last month, Suhana posted a picture of grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that turned heads. In the photo, she stuns in a cropped beige top paired with a fitted skirt. Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure As She Parties Hard in New York With Her Girl Gang (View Pics)

Check Out Suhana Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She completes the look with soft make-up.

