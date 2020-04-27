Sunny Leone Completes Varun Sharma’s Hilarious Tongue-Twister Challenge (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone, Varun Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram))

Varun Sharma, who is fondly remembered as Choocha from "Fukrey", has challenged Sunny Leone with a funny Hindi tongue twister. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Sunny hilariously struggling with a funny tongue twister that she has to repeat five times. "Areeeeee Dub Dub Dubai Dubeeeeyyy @sunnyleone," Varun captioned the video. Sunny Leone is Spending Her Quarantine Sunday Doing THIS! (View Pic)

Sunny and Varun, who is also popular as Sexa in "Chhichhore", engaged in an Instagram Live chat on the "Locked Up With Sunny" show. The two discussed their love for paintings, and also spoke of how their sleep patterns have changed amid lockdown. Recently, Varun shared a hilarious photograph of himself saying that he needs a haircut post quarantine. He took to Instagram where he shared a photograph of himself wearing an afro wig. Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber Enjoy a Date Night Amid Lockdown and the Venue is Extra Special! (View Pic)

Check Out Sunny Leone Doing the Tongue-Twister Challenge

View this post on Instagram Areeeeee Dub Dub Dubai Dubeeeeyyy🤪🤓 @sunnyleone A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on Apr 26, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Amid lockdown, Varun had earlier shared his "little joys of life" after his internet went down for 20 minutes. He also shared what's giving him FOMO -- fear of missing out! On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in "RoohiAfza" alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.