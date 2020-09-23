Bollywood actress Sunny Leone keeps entertaining her fans with amazing posts. She posts about her routine, milestones from personal life and professional achievements too! However, what fans love the most is her cheerful series of pics with her children-Nisha, Noah and Asher. The recent one is also such cutesy one with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny Leone Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Kangana Ranaut Mentioned Her Name While Giving a Reply to Urmila Matondkar (View Post).

The "Baby Doll" fame actress is seen having a fun painting session with her kiddo. We all have seen people indulging into some or the other quarantine activity with painting being the favourite thing of many.

Sunny too teamed up with her little one for a art session. In the caption, she wrote, "Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha." Now, that's how make your time with children productive! Check out the post below.

Sunny Leone's Post

View this post on Instagram Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 23, 2020 at 1:53am PDT

On the other hand, the actress' name was recently dragged into the controversial rant by Kangana Ranaut. However, Sunny did not get into the spat and simply posted a cryptic message on Instagram before moving on with her life! And clearly she is spending her free time in a better and positive manner now.

