Taapsee Pannu Talks About Working With Late Rishi Kapoor: 'His Compliments Sounded Like He’s Scolding You'

Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu has talked about the passing of the veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. The yesteryear actor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year struggle with cancer. Taapsee has given one of her best performances to date, appearing opposite Rishi, in the film, Mulk. In fact, Taapsee started her Hindi film career with Rishi in the film, Chashme Baddoor. Of course, Rishi has seen her grow as an actress. Taapsee told India Today, “Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he’s scolding you, but that’s how it is. I could connect with it."

Talking about Rishi Kapoor's death, she said "It’s a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don’t see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn’t. I didn’t see it coming. He messaged me for Thappad, it’s unbelievable right now that he’s gone. I’m lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he’s a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories." Priyanka Chopra Pens a Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor Rishi Kapoor, Says ‘Hindi Cinema Will Never Be the Same’.

Here Is Taapsee Pannu's Condolence Post For Rishi Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor's last screen appearance will be the film entitled Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie is produced by Honey Trehan. The film will open in theatres post the lockdown, after finishing its four days of the remainder of the shooting. Rishi was also scheduled to appear alongside Deepika Padukone, her production of the remake of The Intern.