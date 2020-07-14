July 14 marks the one month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. On this day, his near and dear ones like Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor, Mukhesh Chhabra and more paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi also was among them who remembered the actor by sharing memories from the film. And now, the makers have released the teaser of Taare Ginn, a love song from Dil Behara. Sanghi shared the same glimpse on her social media and boy the 13 seconder clip will make you teary-eyed for sure. Sanjana Sanghi Remembers Dil Bechara Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Whoever Said Time Helps Heal All Wounds, Was Lying’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).