Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared glimpses of her recce trip to Chandigarh for her upcoming film. "Recce scenes! With the most amazing, talented and loveable team," wrote Tahira on Instagram, tagging her team. The pictures she shared are from a sports stadium ground. Tahira Kashyap Shares a Shirtless Picture of Ayushmann Khurrana, Jokes That His Clothes Are Drying (View Pic).

Actor Ayushmaan Khurrana's wife Tahira is an author and filmmaker. Recently, Tahira announced her upcoming book "The 7 Sins of Motherhood". In the past, she has penned books like "I Promise", "Souled Out", "Be Atmanirbhar", "Cracking the code" and "12 commandments of being a woman". Ayushmann Khurrana and Wife Tahira Kashyap Contribute to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Amid 2nd Wave of COVID-19.

Check Out Tahira Kashyap's Instagram Post Below

She has directed short films like "Pinni" in the anthology "Zindagi In Short", "Sharma Ji Ki Beti" and "Toffee". The filmmaker's short film "Quaranteen Crush" is set to release as part of the anthology web series "Feels Like Ishq" on OTT.

