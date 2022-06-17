Filmmaker Indra Kumar's Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to light up the big screen on Diwali. The film was earlier scheduled for a July release, however the movie is now scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thank God is touted as slice of life drama movie, which will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message. Ajay Devgn’s Thank God vs Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu - Which Movie Is Your Pick This Diwali 2022? VOTE.

This will be the third time Rakul and Ajay will be seen sharing screen space. The two have previously worked in films such as De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. The film reportedly also stars actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen making an appearance in a dance number. She will reportedly be seen grooving to the remake of the popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe' by Sri Lankan singer Yohani. Thank God New Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on Diwali 2022.

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release on Diwali 2022.

