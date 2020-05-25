Urvashi Rautela Says Watching Virgin Bhanupriya on OTT Will Not Be Less than Watching It in Theatres

Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela's "Virgin Bhanupriya" is the latest Bollywood film to confirm a release on an OTT platform. She assures fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres. "The experience of watching 'Virgin Bhanupriya' on digital platform will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It's exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. Virgin Bhanupriya: Urvashi Rautela Starrer Confirmed for an OTT Release.

What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It's like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it," Urvashi told IANS. "Virgin Bhanupriya" also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla. Urvashi Rautela Steal Our Attention Alongside a Stylish Sportscar; Actress Adds a Wise Caption to Her Instagram Post.

Bhanupriya played by Urvashi is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and, a soothsayer predicts it won't happen ever in her life. What happens next forms the crux of the story. The Ajay Lohan directorial is presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri.