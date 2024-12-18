Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, known for her iconic roles in the 90s, is all set to make a spiritual appearance at the revered Mahakumbh. The actress, who returned to ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ after 25 years, will attend the Shahi Snan (royal bath) at the grand Mahakumbh Mela, an event that attracts millions of devotees from across the world. Announcing the same, Mamta on Wednesday posted a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen talking about taking Shahi Snan. ‘I’m Still Single’: Mamta Kulkarni Clarifies She’s Not Married to Vicky Goswami, Reveals She’s Back in India After 24 Years for Kumbh Mela 2025.

In the clip, the Karan Arjun actress could be heard saying, “Namaste Dosto, Good morning, and tomorrow I am may be going back to Dubai and in the middle of January I will return to attend the Shahi Snan at Allahabad for the Kumbh Mela. Till then I am grateful to all my fans who have showered love on me. Thank you very much.” ‘Karan Arjun’ Star Mamta Kulkarni Returns to Mumbai After 25 Years, Shares Heartfelt Video; Says ‘Back to My Motherland’ (Watch Video).

The Shahi Snan is a central ritual of the Kumbh Mela and is regarded as its most significant highlight. This sacred event features grand processions of saints, ascetics, and their followers marching to the ghats. January 14 marks the first Royal Shahi Snan on Makar Sankranti, marking the beginning of this auspicious bathing ritual.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Mamta Kulkarni posted a lengthy video on social media where she reflected on her long journey away from home. She shared that she had left India in 2000, and after 24 years, she was finally returning to her homeland in 2024.

In the clip, Kulkarni said, “Hey guys this is Mamta Kulkarni, I just returned to India, Bombay, ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ after 25 years. I’m really nostalgic that I went out of India in 2000 and exactly in 2024 I’m here. I’m really overwhelmed and emotional; I don’t know how to express it. Before the flight landed, I was looking at my left-right. I saw my country from the top for almost 25 years. I became emotional; I had tears in my eyes. I put my foot down out of the Mumbai International Airport, and I became extremely overwhelmed.”

