Amid the strong buzz that Varun Dhawan might get married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony on January 24 in Alibaug, the Bollywood star on Wednesday shared that animal flow exercises helped him regain stamina after his Covid diagnosis last month. Antim: Varun Dhawan’s Special Song From Salman Khan’s Film Is A Ganpati Celebration Number! (Read Details)

The actor has shared an Instagram video that captures him in the middle of an intense animal flow workout session. "Animal -flow … @ninja.dev has helped me recover and get my stamina back post covid through animal flow," he wrote with the video. Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Wedding: Here’s What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Couple’s Intimate Ceremony

Varun Dhawan Doing Animal Flow Exercise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Last month, Varun had shared that he contracted the novel coronavirus while shooting for a project. "VITAMIN FRIENDS...So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted Covid-19," he had written with the picture on Instagram.

