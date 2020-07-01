Actor Vicky Kaushal is tired of the lockdown and he has been searching for his friends beyond a two-kilometre range with the help of a binoculars in a hilarious new picture. Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself on the balcony, looking through a binocular. "Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #mumbai #SaalaYehLockdownKaheKhatamNahiHotaBey," Vicky captioned the image. On The Death Anniversary Of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, Vicky Kaushal Shares Yet Another Look From His Biopic (View Tweet)

Vicky's picture drew instant attention from actor Ishaan Khatter, who took to the comment section and wrote: "You'll need bigger ones.. I'm at the balcony waving." Like his image, Vicky's reply to Ishaan got spotlighted. He replied saying: "Maana achi body hai but bro kapde to pahen le (I understand you have a nice body but wear some clothes.)" On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh Is Unaffected by COVID-19 Pandemic As Shoojit Sircar Is Done with Film’s Shooting

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #mumbai #SaalaYehLockdownKaheKhatamNahiHotaBey A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jun 30, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

Up next, Vicky will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940. The post production of the film, titled "Sardar Udham SIngh" and directed by Shoojit Sircar, commenced on June 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).