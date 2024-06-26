The filming for the much-awaited third installment of Akshay Kumar's popular comedy franchise Welcome is underway. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts a stellar cast, including some of the biggest names in Bollywood. While there is already much hype surrounding the film, fans are now delighted as a leaked picture from the movie sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and more has surfaced online. Welcome To The Jungle Postponed? Akshay Kumar's Starrer Will Not Hit Theatres on December 20 to Avert Clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par - Reports.

In the recent BTS picture, which recently surfaced on the internet, we can see all the actors dressed in camouflage uniforms and holding guns. The focus was on Akshay Kumar, who could be seen talking to a lady whose back faced the camera. Akki was joined by Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever and Daler Mehndi all dressed in similar getups. While the photo didn't reveal much about the film's plot, it highlighted the camaraderie among the cast, also hinting at the large-scale production.

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Disha Patani Hold Guns in Leaked Photo From ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Despite no official updates from the makers in the past few months, anticipation for Welcome to the Jungle remains high due to one sole reason, and that is the cast. In addition to the above-mentioned actors, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aftab Shivdasani. Sanjay Dutt Opts Out of Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome to the Jungle Due to ‘Scheduling Conflicts’? Here’s What We Know!.

Welcome to the Jungle, which is the third installment in the comedy franchise, is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2024 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).