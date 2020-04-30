When Shah Rukh Khan Gave a Fitting Tribute to Rishi Kapoor On-Screen As He Recreated the Iconic Track 'Om Shanti Om' (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Bollywood Fans)

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 in Mumbai. The actor's death sent shock waves as fans and his industry colleagues were filled with grief over his passing. Rishi Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema is huge and the actor who started off in films as a child actor managed to entertain generations over the years. The actor not only got the tag of Bollywood's romantic hero but also a hitmaker given that he starred in some of the best songs of the 80s, that still remain popular. One such iconic track of the actor was "Om Shanti Om" from Karz. The track showcased Kapoor's amazing dancing skills too and is a memorable one for its video too. When Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor Grooved Together on their Iconic 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Track at an Awards Ceremony (Watch Video).

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan recreated this amazing Bollywood track in the Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om. The opening credits of the film show Shah Rukh's character dreaming to be in the place of Rishi Kapoor. Who knew this tribute of Shah Rukh Khan would mean so much more today. In the film's video, we saw SRK aping Kapoor's moves and sporting the same outfit. After Kapoor's sad demise, this video now seems like a fitting tribute to the legendary actor.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om Video Here:

The song video is now being shared on social media by netizens who are calling it the ultimate tribute. A user wrote, "This evergreen tribute by #SRK to #RishiKapoor Sir in #OmShantiOm." Rishi Kapoor No More: Salman Khan Mourns the Veteran Actor's Sad Demise, Offers Condolences to his Friends and Family.

In his Bollywood career, Kapoor featured in many hits including "Bachna Ae Haseeno" which was later recreated by his son Ranbir Kapoor. While we are surely going to miss him on-screen, Rishi Kapoor will always remain in our hearts for his beautiful contribution to Indian cinema.