Zayed Khan making a comeback at the age of 42 made stunned everyone. It's quite unusual to see somebody return to movies after a break and also at such an age. But it seems Khan is confident about his second innings which he feels is unusual. The movie we are talking about The Film That Never Was and it will be an OTT release. The teaser was unveiled recently and the event was attended by Zayed Khan. Many found his chiseled look quite fascinating. Zayed Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan His 'mentor'.

But if you are wondering what is this movie The Film That Never Was, we think we can tell you a bit about it. From what we gather, Zayed Khan's comeback is a mockumentary where he is the butt of all jokes. This comes straight from the horse's mouth.

Zayed told Bollywood Hungama, "Aseem (Merchant) narrated the idea of TFTNW. On the face of it, it sounded promising. But I was apprehensive. I mean I was already down and then I do a film where the butt of the jokes is on me. What if things get messed up at the execution level? However, I have been brought up with the attitude that ‘No risk, no reward’. I also asked, ‘What do I have to lose?’” Guess he decided to take it by the chin. Zayed Khan Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actor We Are Sure You Aren't Aware Of.

What is also reported is that TFTNW will have a series of cameos and one of the names doing the round is Shah Rukh Khan. Guess the latter is taking his role from Main Hoon Na a lot seriously. Apparently, the others on the cameo list are Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Suzanne Khan, Jackie Shroff and more.

