We still remember the very lanky, slim, tall brat from Chura Liya Hai Tumne (2003) who flaunted amazing moves with Rakhi Sawant on Mohabbat Hai Mirchi. We were surprised to see a hero that bony but he had charm. That wicked laugh could get anyone. Sanjay Khan's son Zayed had arrived. Nobody would call him a great actor but his on-screen persona had the capacity to arrest anyone's attention. The boyish charm coupled with his unique looks made him quite popular. Brigadier Mohammad Usman Biopic: Sanjay Khan to Direct Son Zayed Khan for the First Time!

Sanjay Khan a few days back had announced that he is relaunching his son's career as he feels he deserves so much more than the industry offered to him. Well, we wonder if on his birthday today, there will be an announcement. While that happens, here are a few facts that you need to know about him.

#Roadside Romeo

Zayed Khan had revealed to Verve in 2005 that after a fight with his longtime girlfriend Mallika Parekh, he lay down on the road, pulled out his cellphone, and tried to make peace with his beloved. What a romantic guy!

#Lawyer se acting tak

Sanjay Khan wanted Zayed to be a lawyer but he wasn't keen. In the same Verve interview, he had said, "Dad would have liked me to be a lawyer but I never looked beyond the greasepaint for a career option even though I hardly spent time on the studio sets. I always felt that I would be a superb actor someday and I was determined that no one would stop me from getting there."

#Main Hoon Na could be a debut

Reports suggest that Main Hoon Na was supposed to be his debut film along with Amrita Rao. But Shah Rukh Khan's injuries delayed the film.

#Lie to the parents

His parents Sanjay Khan and wife Zarine were paranoid after Khan got 65% burns after a fire broke out on the sets of the Doordarshan show many years back. So they had given a diktat to Zayed to not do deadly stunts when he decided to turn an actor. But for Blue, he had to do a few and was scared of how his parents would react. He told Hindustan Times, "I had two options - either say no to the most exciting role I had been offered so far. Or hide the truth from my parents." He chose the latter saying, "Not because I was scared, but what would my parents think and say when they saw what I had done."

#The four-time proposal

Zayed Khan has always been a romantic. We told you that above. He even proposed Mallika four times. She has four rings!

