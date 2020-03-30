Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Send Heartfelt Messages to Healthcare Professionals, Perform 'My Oh My' in Their Living Room Concert (Watch Videos)

Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up for a performance during the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America hosted by Elton John on Sunday, March 29 and it was a brilliant treat for their fans who are currently at stuck at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo also sent out a message to their fans before their performance, asking them to stay home and practise social distancing. Shawn also thanked all the healthcare professionals who have been working tirelessly due to the coronavirus outbreak. The duo later performed to Cabello's song "My Oh My". Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Singer Postpones Two Concerts.

Shawn and Camila live-streamed for the 'living room concert' from her home in Miami, where they have been self-quarantining together. In another video, giving a shoutout to all the nurses and doctors, Shawn said, “brave nurses and doctors out there working so hard every day…We’re thinking about you so much. Thank you for everything you’re doing.” Camilla too spoke about self-isolating before singing the popular number. She said, "We just wanted to say to everybody, the best thing we can do right now is stay at home in order to protect our loved ones, in order to protect each other, in order to protect the people that are the most vulnerable. So let's keep staying at home, let's keep self-isolating." Elton John to Host Virtual Concert with Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and More for COVID-19 Relief Fund (Read Deets).

Check Out Their Performance Here:

Here's Camila and Shawn's Message to Healthcare Staff and Fans:

Among other artists who also performed for the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America were Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Lady Gaga among others. The proceeds raised from the concert will be donated to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.