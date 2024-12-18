Punjab sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 is set to captivate Mumbai audiences ahead of Christmas. After an incredible run across Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and more, Diljit added Mumbai to the tour due to overwhelming demand. The city is buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly await his electrifying performance, which is expected to feature a mix of his beloved hits like "Lover", "GOAT", "5 Taara", and other tracks. The Dil-Luminati Tour has truly become a global sensation. ‘CHD Mein Next Show Plan Nahi Karunga’: Diljit Dosanjh Offers Clarification Over No Concerts in India Remark in Now-Deleted X Post.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Dates

Diljit Dosanjh will perform live on December 19 (Thursday) at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. According to the Zomato website, the gates will open at 5 PM, giving fans plenty of time to get ready for an unforgettable evening. The venue was initially kept a secret when tickets went live but was revealed later. Earlier this month, the same venue hosted a spectacular performance by the American pop-rock band Maroon 5. ‘We Lack Live Show Infrastructure’: Diljit Dosanjh Announces He Won’t Perform in India Unless Situation Improves During His Chandigarh Show (Watch Viral Video).

Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance at Dil-Luminati Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Ticket Rates

Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert sold out within minutes of being released on November 22. The concert, part of his Dil-Luminati tour, had four ticket categories, catering to various fan preferences. The Silver tickets were priced at INR 4,999, while the Gold category was available for INR 11,999. For fans looking for a closer experience, the HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit tickets were priced at INR 21,999. The premium Lounge tickets, offering exclusive access and amenities, were priced at INR 60,000.

Deets on Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour has taken him across the globe, including North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and numerous Indian cities. After kicking off the Indian leg in Delhi on October 26, the tour is nearing its end with the Mumbai concert on December 19, followed by the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

