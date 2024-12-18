Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh announced that he will no longer perform on stages in India due to inadequate infrastructure for his live shows. In a video going viral from the singer's Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh, he could be seen expressing that he won't perform in the country until the poor infrastructure gets improved. He also assured the concertgoers that next time, the stage will be in the centre so that fans gather around it. Diljit faced much criticism for his statement and later issued a clarification that he was speaking only about Chandigarh. ‘We Lack Live Show Infrastructure’: Diljit Dosanjh Announces He Won’t Perform in India Unless Situation Improves During His Chandigarh Show (Watch Viral Video).

Diljit Dosanjh Issues Clarification on His No Concerts in India Remark

In a now-deleted post on X (previously Twitter), Diljit Dosanjh offered clarification about the statement he made during the Chandigarh concert and wrote, "Nope. I said CHD ch Venue di prob C. So jab take sahi venue nahi mil jata main tab take CHD mein next show plan nahi karunga. Thats it." (I meant that the problem was with Chandigarh. So, I said that till the time I get a proper venue in Chandigarh, I will not plan another performance in the city). Singer Guru Randhawa Takes a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh, Posts ‘Punjab’ With Indian Flag Emoji.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Deleted X Post

(Photo Credits: X)

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh faced severe backlash for using the term 'Panjab' instead of Punjab in a social media post. The criticism on the post about his Chandigarh concert also included remarks about his omission of the Indian Tricolour, sparking allegations from several users on the platform.

