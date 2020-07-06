Dwayne Johnson has overtaken Kylie Jenner as Instagram’s highest-paid celebrity. The former WWE wrestler and actor charge advertisers roughly 1,015,000 US Dollars for a sponsored post, according to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ. As per the publication, Johnson has 189 million followers while Jenner is second in the list of followers with 183 million. Model and entrepreneur, Jenner is also second in the list of highest-earning celebrities on Instagram and charges 986 US Dollars per post.

Hopper HQ first started publishing a list of highest-earning celebrities in 2017 after speaking with several celebrities and social media influencers to determine how much each celebrity were being paid and how much they charged for each post. The exact amounts, as per the report, aren’t known due to relative secrecy among the marketer and influencers.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who charges 889,000 US Dollars per post, is third in the list and is followed by Kim Kardashian (858,000 USD per post). American singer Ariana Grande, who charges around 853,000 USD, completes the top five.

Johnson was also named Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in 2019 by Forbes and emerged as the most profitable actor of the year. He has starred in commercially successful films such as ‘Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw’ and 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. Both films did extremely well at the Box Office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).