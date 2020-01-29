Brad Pitt Stuns Everyone By Wearing a Name Tag at Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Brad Pitt at Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood star Brad Pitt surprised everyone at the 2020 Oscar nominee luncheon where he was spotted wearing a name tag on the breast pocket of his suit as he chatted around with other nominees. Names of Oscars 2020 Presenters Announced! Rami Malek, Olivia Colman And Other Winners Of Last Year To Hand Out The Trophies.

The heavyweight who has been nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stood out from the crowd due to his hilarious gimmick, even overshadowing Cynthia Erivo, a fellow nominee, who was donning a flashy bright green coat, reported Page Six. Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese Is Now the Most-Nominated Living Director.

Pitt is currently on an award-winning streak and has already bagged a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his role in the Quentin Tarantino directed movie.