Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Dress Up for a Beach Outing But Instead Spend their Time Swinging Together (View Pic)

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like most of the lovebirds in Hollywood, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are also enjoying their quarantine together. The couple is currently in Miami, Florida and they are always spotted taking some casual strolls together or stepping out for some coffee dates. However, their new pictures drop a hint about how they were planning to hit the beach before making a quick stop on a swing. In their newly released pictures that are now going viral on the internet, the Senorita singers can be seen ditching their usual cuddles and enjoying swinging instead. Global Citizen Concert 2020: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes And Others Pay A Musical Ode To The Coronavirus Frontline Workers (Watch Videos).

Camila wore a black mesh dress while Shawn preferred going shirtless for their beach day out. The temperature in Florida currently is certainly prompting its resident to take a dip in the ocean but with lockdown measures and strict restrictions, their summer plans have all gone for a toss. We expect the couple was simply dressed to evade the state's hot weather and had no plans of breaking the lockdown rules whatsoever. Beau Shawn Mendes Throws Camila Cabello Surprise Cinderella-themed Bash.

Check out Camila and Shawn's Picture from Miami

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Camila had earlier elaborated on how they are busy learning different things while being in quarantine. While she's teaching him Spanish, he's teaching her how to play the guitar. Cute, eh?