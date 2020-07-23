In 1996, Demi Moore starred in the black comedy, Striptease, triggering a whole lot of conversation. The actress played the role of an ex FBI agent who turns to strip as a profession to get back her custody of her daughter. Firstly, the movie made Demi the highest-paid actress. She received a record-breaking salary of US$12.5 million. But, the film was panned by the critics, was a commercial flop and earned Demi a Razzie for Worst Actress. Moreover, the actress was criticised for going topless in the movie, despite the fact that this was the 6th film where she did so. Demi Moore Wants Men to Learn 'What Pleases a Woman' With Her New Erotic Podcast Dirty Diana.

Demi is now promoting her upcoming erotic podcast, Dirty Diana. She recalled the experience with Striptease in an interview with Variety. She agreed that a man would not have had to go through similar scrutiny if he played the lead in Striptease.

Demi said, "There are so many layers to that, of the judgment placed on that kind of woman, which overshadowed why I found the story interesting in the first place. It was just about a mother trying to survive and not lose her daughter. But it came with a lot of judgment. I faced a lot of judgment."

The actress also pointed out that her film G.I. Jane was also not accepted. "Striptease seemed to represent a betrayal to women and G.I. Jane was a betrayal to men," Demi said, adding, "With Striptease, I stepped into a role that was women’s fear, and G.I. Jane was as if it was a challenge to men. They let me know it, too. In particular, my salary for Striptease became something that I got punished for as opposed to celebrated."

Watch The Trailer For Striptease Here:

"But everything is serving the whole, and it comes back around to be able to be seen now for what that is. Because of that, we have an opportunity to redirect and change that. It’s taken a bit, but that’s OK," she added. Bruce Willis and Ex-Wife Demi Moore Have a 'Family Bonding' Session in Matching Pyjamas as the Former Couple Quarantines With Their Daughters (View Pics).

With her new show, Dirty Diana, Demi wants to teach the world about sex than promoting abstinence. She wants women to explore and get in touch with their bodies, while it also wants to teach men about what women want.

