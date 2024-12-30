Apart from dropping chart-buster tracks and breaking records with her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has lately been grabbing headlines for her aww-adorable romance with Travis Kelce. The multi-Grammy-winning pop sensation confirmed dating the NFL star after she was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs home game in September 2023. Now, in the latest news, it was rumoured that Taylor Swift made a low-key appearance at the NFL team's Christmas Day game in Pennsylvania. In a surprising turn of events, a woman named Olivia Sturgiss, who seems to be the singer's doppelganger, claimed that the person in the viral photo was actually her. Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Serve High Fashion During Date Night in NYC Ahead of New Year (View Pics & Video).

Meet Taylor Swift’s Look-Alike Olivia Sturgiss

Recently, massive confusion arose among Swifties after a picture allegedly suggesting that Taylor Swift attended her boyfriend's NFL game went viral online. A user took to X (previously Twitter) and shared a photo showing a blonde lady with Swift's signature red lipstick watching the Kansas City Chiefs game from a private box at the Acrisure Staidum on Wednesday (December 25). However, it seems that the person was not the "Blank Space" singer but someone else. A popular TikToker named Olivia Sturgiss has claimed that it was her picture from the stadium that has gone viral.

Taylor Swift Look Alike Olivia Sturgiss’ Viral Photo From Chiefs vs Steelers Xmas Game

Olivia Sturgiss Reacts to the Viral Photo

Olivia Sturgiss posted a video on TikTok and quashed all rumours regarding Taylor Swift's attendance at the game. She said, "Today, I was at the Steelers vs Kansas City game for Christmas, and I was sitting in a box seat with my best friend." She said that she was having a really nice time at the match before people started noticing her and clicking pictures. She said that she didn't want to seem rude and admitted waving back at them. Offering apologies to the fans, she said, I am sorry to people who thought I was Taylor Swift, but yeah, everyone was like, 'Is that Taylor Swift in the white sweater?'". Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan Naya With Heartwarming Visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital (Watch Video).

Olivia Sturgiss’ Instagram Post

