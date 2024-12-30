Ahead of the New Year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted serving high fashion during a date night in NYC’s trendy Meatpacking District. Swift dazzled in a shimmering black embellished coat over a sleek corset dress, while Kelce made a bold statement in a head-to-toe red denim ensemble. The couple's contrasting fashion choices—Swift's elegant black and Kelce's vibrant red—created a festive, eye-catching moment. With their undeniable chemistry and fashion-forward looks, Taylor and Travis are definitely turning heads. Romance is in the air! Check it out. Taylor Swift Roots for Boyfriend Travis Kelce as Chiefs Launch the NFL Season at Arrowhead Stadium (See Pic and Video).

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Papped Together in NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Turn Heads in Stylish Date Night Look

Taylor and Travis spotted in NYC for Date night! pic.twitter.com/mKBPfwFKYL — A.D (@DanielBJK1903) December 29, 2024

