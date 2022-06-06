Actor Josh Peck and his wife, cinematographer- editor Paige O'Brien, are set to welcome their second baby together. Paige O'Brien announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a photograph of her baby bump. Oppenheimer: Josh Peck Joins the Cast of Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy’s Film on World War II.

The How I Met Your Father star jokingly commented on the weekend post, “Is mine or no?” Josh Peck, 35, and Paige O'Brien, 31, tied the knot in a Malibu wedding in June 2017. They welcomed son Max in December 2018.