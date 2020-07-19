Let the makers take their own sweet time to officially unveil the first look of Godzilla vs. Kong for we have a leaked image that's spreading like wildfire on the internet. The crossover event between Legendary's Godzilla and King Kong franchises is finally happening though fans may have to wait a bit longer to see them fight on the big screen. Fans are currently busy obsessing over this new viral image that shows us a powerful face-off between the big titans. Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021.

According to @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter, the first image of the two Titans having a face-off was found on the back of an upcoming line of toys and figures from Playmates to coincide with the upcoming launch of the film. But how did the toys line get approval for this new image? Well, it's simply 'cos the movie was earlier slated to release in Fall 2020 but eventually got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So while makers still work on releasing official stills, fans have to continue satiating their curiosity with this leaked photo.

Check Out the Leaked Look

Coming to the film's synopsis, its description reads, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Godzilla vs Kong has now been delayed until 2021.

