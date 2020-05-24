Hilary Duff Slams Trolls For Making 'Disgusting' Accusations Of Child Trafficking Against Her On Twitter

Hilary Duff (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On Saturday, May 23, Hilary Duff found herself trending on Twitter and it was for one of the most bizarre reasons. Out of nowhere, many on the social media platform accused Duff of partaking in sex trafficking after the Lizzie McGuire star shared pictures of her kids on Instagram. It all started after the actress recently shared a video on her Instagram story where she showed a picture of her son—Luca Cruz (8)—laying down nude. However, she covered up his body parts in her video with stickers. Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg and Other Cast Members Reunite for a Virtual Table Read Of a Season One Episode After 18 Years (Watch Video).

This led to online trolls making accusations of child trafficking against the star. There were several tweets where Duff was being accused of posting 'child porn'. After trending for this, the actress deleted the video posted on her Instagram and also responded to these accusations with a strongly worded tweet. She wrote, "Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."

Not just this, her rep also released a statement with E! saying, "Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."

Earlier this week, the Younger actress had celebrated her son's birthday and it looks like they had some epic family time. "Bday Cake makin going down," she shared on Instagram Stories. Also, husband Matthew Coma had posted saying, "Making this dude's bday cake," as he shared a post.