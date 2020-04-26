Jordana Brewster Birthday Special: Checking Some Unknown Facts about the Fast & Furious Actress that Should be Known

Jordana Brewster birthday special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jordana Brewster was once ranked 59 on Maxim magazine's 'Hot 100 list of 2006. The actress is well-known for her role of Mia Toretto in Fast & Furious Saga and is officially returning to its ninth instalment that was due this year. She made her debut in an episode of All My Children in 1995 and later starred as Nikki Munson in As the World Turns. Brewster also bagged a nomination for Outstanding Teen Performer at the 1997 Soap Opera Digest Award. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer: Vin Diesel Fights John Cena In The Gravity-Defying, Explosive First Footage (Watch Video).

While we know so much about this pretty actress, there are still some crucial details from her life that we were unaware of. And as she gears up to celebrate her big birthday today, we decide to dig in some trivia about her that should ideally fascinate her fans further. Check 'em out. Fast & Furious 9 Gets Faster and Furiouser as Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel and Gang (Watch Video).

The Fast & Furious Saga

She didn't have a driver's license when he received her driving training for Fast & Furious (2001).

Her Pet

Her cat, Delilah is named after her character in The Faculty.

Her Family

The actress' father Alden Brewster, is an American-born investment banker. Her mother, Maria João, is a former swimsuit model from Brazil and her sister, Isabella Brewster, is a Casting Director.

Her Kids

She has two kids from her husband Andrew Form and she opted for gestational surrogacy. Her elder son, Julian Form-Brewster was born in 2013 and the younger one, Rowan Brewster-Form was born in 2016.

Education

She's a Yale Graduate. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Jordana played Mia in five of the past eight Fast and Furious movies, but she never really had an opportunity to shine. However, things may change in F9. The actress was looking forward to the film's release this year but coronavirus pandemic certainly spoiled all her plans. The film eventually got delayed to next year and our wait just got longer.

But that's a topic to discuss for some other day. For now, let's keep sending her tons of love and warm wishes on her special day. Happy Birthday, Jordana!