Justin Timberlake Shares His 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme But With a COVID-19 Twist

Justin Timberlake (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Justin Timberlake is always a sport when it comes to sharing his own memes. This time, the singer shared his famous 'It's Gonna Be May' meme but added a mask on his face. The 39-year-old singer on Friday took to Twitter to share the meme, one which he has been connected to a great extent.

However, this year, in the latest meme, the singer took note of the prevailing coronavirus crisis and the importance of wearing a mask. In the meme, there is a closeup photo of the 'Say Something' musician wearing a black mask.

Check Out Justin Timberlake's Tweet Below

Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. pic.twitter.com/I3mdWPTjiN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2020

The meme reference came after the release of the American boy band NSYNC's song in 2000 -- 'It's Gonna Be Me', having Timberlake as the main lead singer.Soon after the smash-hit song, almost every year, as April winds down, 'It's Gonna Be May' meme surfaces over the internet.