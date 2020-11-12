Keeping Up With The Kardashians is returning for the last season and while its ardent fans are emotional to see their favourite show going off-air, they are equally excited and enthusiast about its season finale tonight. The finale of season 11 will air tonight and fans have already started the countdown for the same. The show that's partly responsible for the success of the Kardashian - Jenner clan is a reality TV show revolving around their lives. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End after 14 Years: A Look at Some Red Carpet Appearances by this Gorgeous Clan that Will Make You Miss Them Even More.

The season finale of KUWTK will see some major drama and we hope the episode doesn't disappoint. Twitterati is already celebrating the day as 'KUWTK' day and their happy reactions are visible in these tweets. Have a look and join us in celebrating this special day. Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Nobody Told Her That Keeping Up With The Kardashians Was Ending, Says ‘I Heard It on the News’.

Happy #KUWTK day! Mood because after tonight there is only one season left ☹️ pic.twitter.com/aULps9LLyN — ABE (@annieeisner) November 12, 2020

Kim's announcement about KUWTK ending after 12 season was rather shocking for all their fans. While Kylie was always keen about ending her stint on the show, the team decided it's best for all of them! According to Pop Culture, Kim revealed the decision was influenced by their children. "We have kids now. And they need us," said Kim when asked about their sudden decision to bid adieu. 12 seasons is definitely not a short span of time and we thank them for all the beautiful memories.

