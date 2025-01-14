FBI agents visited Ben Affleck's residence amidst the trading wildfires in Los Angeles. The law enforcement officers showed up at the Batman star's residence in the Brentwood area of LA, as per Daily Mail. According to the latest reports and photographs obtained online, officers were seen waiting outside the Hollywood star's property for several minutes before they left. It is still not confirmed whether the actor was at home or not during the time of their visit. Michael Douglas Prays for His Family’s Safety Amid Los Angeles Wildfires, Calls It a ‘Nightmare Tragedy’ (Watch Video).

FBI Agents Visit Ben Affleck’s Home Amidst LA Wildfires

Two FBI agents and two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office deputies visited Ben Affelck's home in Los Angeles and also spent some time with others. According to E! News, the officials arrived at the location only to survey the neighbour as a part of n investigation in connection with the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. "Members of the FBI's Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire relative to unauthorised drone activity. Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area including at various resdiences for this reason," a spokesperson for the FBI told the portal. Jennifer Lopez ‘Worried’ for Ben Affleck Amid Divorce As 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires Force Him To Evacuate His USD 20.5 Million Pacific Palisades Mansion.

FBI Outside Ben Affleck’s LA House

Photos obtained by TMZ showed officers outside the Ben's home. However, the FBI did not confirm whether they specifically visited the actor's home. An official confirmation from Affleck and the FBI is yet to be made. The LA mansion is where the actor and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly lived before filing for divorce in August 2024. As of January 13, the LA wildfires have burned down over 23,000 acres of land and destroyed 1,280 structures.

