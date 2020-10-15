Dylan O'Brien starrer Love and Monsters would have opened in theatres if the world didn't feel like a post-apocalyptic adventure in reality. The movie is streaming online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics love the movie about a 20-something boy journeying 80 miles in a post-apocalyptic world ridden with monstrous creatures to meet his love. Some film critics called it a surprise winner of 2020, and many said that it might not be the best but is certainly good. Love and Monsters Trailer: Dylan O'Brien's Creature Feature Looks Funny and Thrilling (Watch Video).

Variety praised the screenplay and wrote, "Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson’s screenplay was apparently written on spec, but the familiar story feels like it was based on pre-existing material. That’s largely due to Matthews’ unapologetic, affectionate appropriation of other films from the post-apocalyptic and coming-of-age genres, the sum total of which represent a kind of smorgasbord of what “Love and Monsters” is going for."

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, "The movie's last act offers complications both expected and surprising. For the most part, it satisfies, especially in what proves to be the pic's most elaborate action sequence. But likability carries it only so far, and an attempt to set Joel up as the inspiration for a "let's take back the planet" effort (and the corresponding nods toward a sequel) is too big a stretch — even in a world where luminous jellyfish float through the sky."

CNet wrote, "Every bit of Love and Monsters is contrived, but this beast has a sweet and sturdy center in O'Brien. You won't fall in love with it, but it won't scare you off either." Monster Hunter Director Showed Rought Cuts to Animators of Original Video Game to Make Creatures Accurate on Screen.

Watch The Trailer For Love and Monsters Here:

Cinema Blend also liked the film and wrote, "Love and Monsters is one of the best surprises of 2020, as it delivers a unique and exciting world and cares about its characters and beasts equally. You might feel at home with the story that’s being told, and some of the twists will be easy to spot, for sure. But that’s part of the charm, as the familiar collides with the thrill and beauty of the landscape that this potential franchise starter explores."

The New York Times wrote that the film "lacks the self-seriousness of typical dystopian flicks but, despite its surprisingly perfunctory title and relatively thin plot, it doesn’t completely lack depth. In addition to the tried and true lessons Joel learns along the way (the value of love, courage and confidence), the film remarks on the importance of documentation and archival work."

