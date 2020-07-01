Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Wahlberg are one perfect couple. The duo are parents to four gorgeous kids and their love story is one amazing tale. Wahlberg was in New York City for a movie press junket in 2001 when he first met the stunning model Rhea Durham. The couple's first date story is also well known given that it didn't happen at a restaurant but in fact at the Church. Wahlberg has been famously quoted saying, "I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes." The couple have been together since 2001 and tied the knot in 2009. As Rhea celebrates her birthday on July 1, Mark like a perfect husband took to social media to wish his better half. Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr Inspire Mark Wahlberg's Breakout Film?

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable picture with his wife who turned 42. In the cute picture, Mark is seen wishing his wife on her birthday with a sweet kiss on the cheek. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy b day baby!! You’re my better half and such a blessing. Thanks for our little angels." The picture is truly beautiful and netizens were all hearts for it. Mark Wahlberg Gets A Cute Quarantine Makeover From His Daughter Grace And Even Queer Eye Got Nothing On Her.

Check Out Mark Wahlberg's Post Here:

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg are parents to four children, Ella Rae Wahlberg, Brendan Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg and Michael Wahlberg. Mark is known to share adorable pictures with his wife on Instagram and is always all praises for her. We bet the actor made sure to make his wifey's birthday even more special despite the coronavirus quarantine.

