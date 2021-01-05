Michael Keaton's return as Batman in the DCEU has made fans highly speculative. They initially took the news with great shock and later settled into a calmer attitude when they tried to string together the reasons behind this move. That's the best thing about the fans of all superhero universes. They have read the comic books and are aware of a lot of twists and turns which help them to decipher the moves made by production houses. In this case too, many on Twitter are of the opinion that the decision to have a 69-year old Batman might have something to do with Batman Beyond. 10 Best Memes on Michael Keaton's Turn as Batman to Remind Us That It's the Best (See Pics)

Batman Beyond is basically the future of the caped crusader. It talks about a teenage Bruce Wayne getting his training from an elderly Batman. Fans are of the opinion that if that's taken into consideration, Keaton's return makes complete sense. Keaton played the titular role in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns.

Here're some of the reactions.

If wishes were, well, real!

Need to see that live action Batman Beyond suit 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Chris .-. (@chrisman2198) January 5, 2021

And the speculations begin

Could Keaton replacing him be a way of them setting up Batman beyond ? I’d be on board for that, the animated series was amazing — Andrew J (@JAndyjames) January 5, 2021

A sincere hope

I’m sincerely hoping the Michael Keaton Batman announcement means my dreams of an early aughts futuristic techno rave, Matrix-y Batman Beyond show or movie is FINALLY en route. Gimme Zeke in The Faculty style teen angst Batman, prettypleasekthxbai pic.twitter.com/NAXPFuOZqi — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) January 4, 2021

DC finally jumps ahead of Marvel. Why execute the endless cycles of reboots sequentially when you can execute them in parallel? https://t.co/rkKvJSFue5 — Jared Parsons (@jaredpar) January 4, 2021

This time, wishes are horses!

I would love to see Clooney playing old Batman than Keaton. 😶 — papi (@rrazil) January 5, 2021

The multi-verse dive

I'm pretty sure it's to spin it into the multiverse, we'll see how it plays out I love the ol' Keaton Batman movies as much as the next guy, but I'm skeptical. — ToExplainLater (@ToExplainLater) January 5, 2021

Hope is a strange thing...follows everywhere

Turns out Keaton is just coming back for the Flash movie, and will probably be playing Batman from the future or a parallel world. I’m still hoping it’s going to be Batman Beyond. — Paul DeBetta (@PaulDeBetta) January 5, 2021

Reasoning counts

Broooo 😂😭 Maybe they’re going the Batman Beyond route. If so that makes sense. — Wavey baby, the ICON. (@itsJustTanaka) January 5, 2021

Battinson...interesting name!

Battinson is from an alternate universe where it shows the story of a younger inexperienced batman and then it seems Michael Keaton is going to replace Affleck as the main movie universe Batman — (｡•̀ᴗ-)✧ (@CLOWNWlFE) January 5, 2021

As per Screenrant, Keaton's character would be more of a mentor, something that we are used to seeing with Nick Fury in Marvel movies.

