Michael Keaton, Tim Burton's Batman, is all set to reprise his role as the caped superhero in the DCEU. Yes, for all those who thought it will be Ben Affleck returning, you are wrong. Keaton, who received widespread acclaim for playing Batman and Batman Returns in Tim Burton's films, has now been signed on by DC Films. In fact, as per reports, the actor will be seen reprising his role for quite a few DCEU movies and fans are already excited for the same. This also means that Keaton will be the third actor to play Batman in 2022, which will also see two other Batman movies hit theatres. Michael Keaton Birthday: 10 Best Memes on Actor's Turn as Batman to Remind Us That It's the Best (See Pics).

As per a report in Screenrant, Keaton will be the Nick Fury to DC movies. Keaton will play a mentor-kinda recurring role in the DCEU, just like Nick Fury does in MCU. Michael's role in the DCEU was recently confirmed by New York Times journalist Brooks Barnes, who had interviewed DC Films President Walter Hamada who had revealed that Warner Bros. has "two different film sagas involving Batman — played by two different actors — running at the same time." Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Director, Matt Reeves Picks His Favourite Batman Movie of All Time.

While Ben Affleck has officially steped down from the role of Batman, he will be reprising his role as the tech-savy superhero for one last time in The Flash. Ben's decision to move out of the franchise led to Twilight sensation Robert Pattinson being cast as Batan in the Matt Reeves directorial. The film is set for release in 2022.

