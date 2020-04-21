Michelle Rodriguez Once Again Rumoured to Be Playing Female Green Lantern and We Wonder If She Still Thinks It's the Dumbest Thing Ever

Michelle Rodriguez (Photo Credits: File Image)

A new Green Lantern movie is on the way. No, the Ryan Reynolds starrer disaster is not getting a sequel, but DCEU has its eyes set on a fresh reboot. The inclusion of the green-ring wielding superheroes with weird superpowers was first teased with an easter-egg in Justice League. The new film is tentatively titled Green Lantern Corps and has Geoff Johns attached to it as the writer. The movie will feature a number of heroes using the mantle of Green Lantern.

Now, as per a report by We Got This Covered we might know the name of the onscreen female Green Lantern - the kicker of the butts, Michelle Rodriguez. The actress is in the running for the role along with other top names.

Although, to be noted, this won't be the first time the actress is rumoured to play a female Green Lantern. The rumours and she go way back. In fact, she has one of the best foot in the mouth moments thanks to these rumours.

In 2015, when similar rumours about Rodriguez playing the Green Lantern Jessica Cruz were doing the rounds, she called it the dumbest thing ever. "That's the dumbest thing I ever heard. I think it's so stupid because of this whole minorities in Hollywood thing. It's so stupid. Stop stealing all the white people's superheroes. Make up your own. What's up with that?" she answered when the paparazzi threw the question at her.

The actress later apologised for her remark in a Facebook post. She wrote, "Hey, guys, I want to clarify about my comment yesterday. I stuck my foot in my mouth once again. I said that people should stop trying to steal white people's superheroes. And I guess it got taken out of context."

She further explained, "Instead of turning a girl character into a guy, or instead of turning a white character into a black character or Latin character - I think people should stop being lazy and people in Hollywood should take the time to develop their own mythology."

In other news, Michelle will be next seen in Fast and Furious 9, but the movie is delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the trailer of the action film, she was with Vin Diesel, in a car jumping off a cliff.

In fact, the pandemic has moved Warner Bros to shuffle their DCEU release roster. New release dates for The Batman, Shazam 2, and The Flash have been announced by the studio. Don't expect Green Lantern Corps before 2023.