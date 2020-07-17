Noah Centineo who became internet's boyfriend after starring in Netflix's much-loved romantic drama, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, is now all set to star in a DC film. Yes! Centineo has bagged one of the biggest projects and it is none other than DC movie Black Adam which stars Dwayne Johnson in lead. We bet this news has got you all excited for his project and don't worry, we know what character Centineo has been cast as. While we are yet to know the details about Black Adam's plot, in the comic book world, the DC character was originally created as the archnemesis for the hero now known as Shazam. Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Black Adam’ Appearance at Virtual Fest.

As far as Centineo's casting goes, the actor will be playing Atom Smasher. His character can control his molecular structure and is able to manipulate his size and strength. For those who are fans of DC and have followed every screen adaptation of their content, will know that this character has once appeared in CWC's The Flash series. Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Break Up and The Internet's Crush is Single Again!

It is certainly going to be interesting to watch Centineo in an action avatar given that the actor has previously done out and out romantic films including To All The Boys sequel, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date. Black Adam is all set to be a part of the first-ever DC FanDome event which is scheduled for August 22. The film is going to be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

