Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in the UK for the shooting of her upcoming romantic drama Text For You. Directed by Jim Strouse, actress Priyanka and co-star Sam Heughan have been filming for this rom-com in London since November. Now the latest buzz is that the shooting schedule of the film have to be altered owing to the Tier 4 lockdown in the country in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19. The makers of the film are reportedly trying to make arrangements for the entire cast and crew to return to the US, but looks like all would be stranded for a while in the UK. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starts Shooting for ‘Text for You’ Co-Starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

About it a source revealed to Mid-Day, “The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while.” There are travel restrictions been imposed owing to the ongoing circumstances in the UK.

Talking about the film Text For You, it is reportedly a remake of the German film SMS für Dich that released four years ago. The makers are planning to complete the shoot in the US by early 2021.

