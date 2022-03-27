Quentin Tarantino is one of the most influential directors working in Hollywood today. Having such a legendary career, he has directed films that have constantly changed the course of cinema. Tarantino has such a visual approach to film where his stories have been enhanced by his high octane directing and surreal characters. He does a great job of transporting the audiences to this world where they instantly get sucked into mayhem and carnage. Justified City Primeval: Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct 2 Episodes of Timothy Olyphant's Western Sequel Series!

While Quentin Tarantino is known for directing amazing films, he is also known for doing cameos too. From appearing in his own films like Pulp Fiction to appearing in films of his friends like Robert Rodriguez’s Desperados, he has had a bunch of cameos to his name. So to celebrate his 59th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best cameos. Quentin Tarantino Still Keen on Retiring From Direction, Wants to Focus on Writing.

Django Unchained

In Django Unchained, Tarantino plays a man who traps a few slaves and is named Frankie. While his acting is not the best, his inclusion in the scene is made memorable with just how bizarre it all is. His character also meets a satisfying end as Django shoots him in a satisfying way.

Desperados

In Robert Rodriguez’s Desperados, Tarantino plays the role of a man at a bar. While he orders a beer, he goes into a deep monologue of how the beer he is drinking reminds him of a rather crude joke. Sure it is weird, but Tarantino’s inclusion just makes the scene all the more better.

Sleep With Me

In this comedy-drama film, Tarantino appears as a guy named Sid, who is trying to make it into Hollywood. Now Tarantino is known for talking about how much he loves films, so he brings the same energy to this role too. Carrying around a script that he calls “one of the greatest scripts ever written,” this is one of Tarantino’s geekiest roles.

Pulp Fiction

This can probably be considered as a cameo, but Tarantino’s role here is as memorable as they come. Playing the role of Jimmie Dimmick, he helps Vincent and Jules with covering up a body and ridding all evidence of him. It’s a hilarious scene that sees Tarantino show off his comedic chops.

The Golden Girls

One of Tarantino’s earliest cameos, he wasn’t even popular back then. In an episode of The Golden Girls, Tarantino shows up as an Elvis impersonator among 11 others. Tarantino makes himself visible by going absolutely over-the-top, and it’s not hard to miss him in the scene. It’s made memorable due to the fact of just how bizarre it all is.

Quentin sure has made himself known as one of the greatest directors of all time, and his cameos are extremely memorable too. With this we finish off the list and wish Quentin Tarantino a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).