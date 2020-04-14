Sharon Stone Shares Video of a Tiger Standing on a Rooftop in India; Twitterati Wonders If It is Real or Edited
Sharon Stone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sharon Stone, Hollywood actress has fallen for a TikTok video! The Hollywood actress shared a video on Twitter where a tiger is seen standing on the roof top of a house. She wrote on Twitter, "From my friend in India." Well, we are not sure what her friend told her but Twitterati sure has a lot to say on the same! They are almost convinced that it is a fake or edited video.

While some of them were a bit confused, most of them are positive that the video is nothing but an edited one. Many also tried to educate her on the newly released Google's '3D animal view' feature. It was seen how desis were all enthusiastic about the feature and were trying to 'search for animals' in their own homes and vicinity. Check out a few tweets below.

Lockdown has certainly made the Twitterati a bit more creative than the usual times. One can easily see a substantial rise in TikTok and Instagram videos since no one is allowed to leave their homes under current circumstances. There is also an abundance of fake news, clips, tweets and pictures on the internet. It is crazy how the actress stumbled upon this random tiger video from India amid this! Do you think this is an original video or an edit one?