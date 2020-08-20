Life looks a lot different this year. Everything is virtual now. There is virtual dating, working from home, virtual filmmaking and so on. Even the celebrities are giving interviews from the comfort of their homes. Like Sia recently did a radio interview, and it is during this she ended up doing something that probably no other star has done so far. The Cheap Thrills hitmaker took a bathroom break while the interview was going on! Sia spent a long day of doing promotional interviews on August 14, and she was so overwhelmed that she didn't get any time to use the facilities between the interviews. So she used the toilet - which loudly flushed - while chatting with Nova FM’s Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie O’Neill show.

Sia's bathroom break could have been edited out, since the interview was not live, but it was so hilarious that they decided to keep it. Good on them, honestly. After all, this just goes on to prove that stars are just like us. Surely many of us have given interviews from our bathrooms at one point of time. Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso and Darko Perić Aka 'Berlin and Helsinki' Return For The Final Season (View Pic).

As soon as Sia began the interview from her home in Los Angeles, her phone became muffled as if she was in a smaller space. Then a loud flush could be heard while Sia kept chatting away. It was quite evident as one of the hosts instantly asked, “Hang on, did you just take a piss? Did you really just go to the toilet while you’re doing an interview with us?”. Sia was at her candid best, as she replied, “I did,” Sia replied. “But guess what? Stars are just like us.” Well, Sia was okay with it, but if you are reading this, here's a little pro tip - there is always the mute button on your phone. Press that and no one can hear anything from your end.

