Soul Trailer: Jamie Foxx's Joe Has To Deal With 'Before Life' World and It Is Interesting! (Watch Video)

Stills from Soul (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Pixar is back with another feel-good animated film, in the form or Soul. Directed by Pete Docter the film is about a band teacher, Joe who is on a journey of self discovery. Jamie Foxx gives his voice to Joe while Tina Fey has lent her voice to a character named 22. The visuals of the trailer itself has a promise that it will be an interesting journey for Joe. Pete Docter’s Jazzy Plot in Soul Is All Set to Take You on an Emotional Ride (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with a miniature blue figure crashing in an blue environment. We soon come to know that a band teacher, Joe, fell into a drain in the real world, only to get stuck into this weird 'before life' world. He aspires to get out of this unknown territory as soon as possible for he has to attend a gig as the lead, a long-awaited opportunity.

Joe eventually becomes friends with few of them as he tries to understand the life where 'souls' exist. These souls who can't touch, feel, taste or smell, are filled with personality and sent to earth. Meanwhile, Joe's real family on earth is waiting for him to come back to normal. Check out the trailer below.

Watch Soul Trailer Video:

The film is created by the creator of other much appreciated films like Up and Inside Out. Hence, the fans might just want to experience the same emotions through this film too. And if we go by the trailer, the film might just warm the hearts.